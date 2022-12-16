 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wipro boss Rishad Premji shares his 6 stress busters: “Mindless TV…’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

Rishad Premji was in the news this year for sparking a big debate about moonlighting -- secretly having a second job in addition to your regular one.

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji.

Rishad Premji has a busy life, leading the multinational corporation Wipro and speaking at many high-profile events. So how does he handle the stress of it all?

Premji has six key ways that help him reduce stress. He listed them in no particular order in a recent tweet.

The first, that all health experts also swear by, is sleep.

Second and third on Premji's list were exercise and massages.

The fourth, he said was spending time with the people he loved.

The fifth might come as a surprise -- watching mindless television. Yes, even top some business bosses turn to some light TV content when life gets tough.