Winter solstice 2022: What you need to know about the shortest day of the year

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

The winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year. This year, it will fall on Thursday, December 22. Also called the hibernal solstice, the winter solstice occurs once a year in each hemisphere – North and South. Here is all you need to know about this astronomical and cultural phenomenon.

Winter solstice 2022 date and time

The winter solstice occurs twice a year – once in the north and once in the south hemisphere. It occurs during the hemisphere’s winter.

In the northern hemisphere, the winter solstice falls in December. In the southern hemisphere, it usually falls on June 20 or June 21.

This year, in India, the winter solstice will fall on December 22. The precise moment of the winter solstice – when the Earth’s north pole points directly away from the sun, and the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, at about 23.4 degrees south – will occur at 03:17 AM IST.

What is winter solstice?