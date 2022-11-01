 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why Mutual Funds are holding onto loss-making new-age tech companies

Nikhil Walavalkar
Dec 06, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST

The prospect of exponential growth in a consumer economy drove several fund houses to invest in new-age tech companies, despite most of them being loss-making. But the acid test is the end of the lock-in period that is set to end in November for many companies.

New-age companies that were the darlings of the investing class when they came out with their initial public offerings (IPOs) a year ago when the equity market was enjoying a post-COVID rally are near their hour of reckoning. Retail investors hoping to make a quick buck as well as mutual funds made a beeline to snap up the new share sale offerings.

This November, the lock-in period for at least four such freshly-listed companies—FSN E-Commerce Ventures (which runs the Nykaa beauty, wellness and fashion platform), PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar), One97 Communications (Paytm) and Delhivery that applies to pre-IPO investors ends. Will mutual funds continue to hold these stocks based on the premise they had invested or are they wiser now and follow hordes of investors who have sold these stocks since their listing?

Mutual fund houses such as SBI, Mirae, ICICI Prudential, Franklin Templeton and Aditya Birla Sun Life snapped up shares of these and other new-age tech companies at the time of IPOs or soon after listing. For example, Paytm, the digital payment and financial services company, has investments by two schemes of Mirae Mutual Fund. Delhivery, the logistics and supply chain company founded in 2011, saw two schemes of SBI Mutual Fund put in funds. Similarly, two schemes of Franklin Templeton MF have invested in shares of restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato and PolicyBazar.

New ideas, new business models

New-age tech companies aim to disrupt existing business models. For example, PolicyBazar changed the way people bought insurance policies. It is an online portal where potential policyholders can compare plans across insurance companies and buy the one that fits their requirements. Nykaa did the same for cosmetics and Zomato brought food on your table, from the choicest restaurants. So how can anyone not like these companies, asked many wealth managers.