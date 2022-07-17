'Who would've thought Indian-origin man could be British PM': Nikhil Kamath on Rishi Sunak

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently voiced support for Rishi Sunak who is leading the race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and Britain's Prime Minister.

Sharing a photo of the duo on Twitter, the Zerodha CIO wrote, "Who would have thought 75 years ago on Aug 15 1947, an Indian origin man could be the Prime Minister of Britain one day (sic)."

This is how Twitter reacted to it.

Rishi Sunak also happens to be UK's first Hindu finance minister, Britain's richest MP, and the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. He quit last week and declared he was running for the Prime Minister's post three days later.

Read more: Rishi Sunak takes a tumble on ice while skating with daughters. Pic inside

The 42-year-old launched his campaign on Tuesday, saying he would not "demonise" the outgoing Johnson despite helping to trigger his demise.

Sunak's popularity rose rapidly during his early stint as finance minister, overseeing the furlough scheme that subsidised workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

He has long been seen as Johnson's most likely successor, but his popularity has plunged recently amid rampant inflation and questions over his private wealth and family's, especially wife Akshata Murthy's, tax arrangements.

Read more: Explainer | Why is Akshata Murthy's wealth controversial?

Sunak, who supported Brexit during the 2016 referendum, earned millions in finance before politics. His apparent reluctance to embrace immediate tax cuts could also harm his prospects, while recent polls among members have also shown him trailing most of the leading competitors.