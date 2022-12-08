 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Who is Sunny Balwani, former Theranos COO sentenced to 13 years in prison

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Former Theranos COO Sunny Balwani has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in the blood testing startup fraud. Here's what we know about the former Theranos executive.

Sunny Balwani has been sentenced to 13 years in prison

Former Theranos COO Sunny Balwani has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in the blood testing startup fraud. Balwani was in a relationship with Elizabeth Holmes, the Theranos founder who has been handed a 11-year sentence in a separate trial. In her testimony, Holmes claimed that her ex-boyfriend Balwani abused her and manipulated her into lying to investors. She described Balwani as a controlling force at Theranos – her startup which she claimed was perfecting a device that could carry out a wide range of tests with just a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked and the claims were false.

Holmes was convicted in January for defrauding investors. Sunny Balwani, meanwhile, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, then 3 years of supervised release for his role in what prosecutors argued was a massive fraud perpetuated on Theranos investors and patients.

Despite the ruling, many questions still remain about Balwani’s role in the spectacular rise and fall of Theranos. Indeed, not much is known about Balwani himself, who dated Holmes for most of the company’s run, according to several reports. Here is what we do know about Sunny Balwani, the 57-year-old former chief operating officer of Theranos.

From Pakistan to India

Sunny Balwani was born Ramesh Balwani in Sindh, Pakistan in 1965. He studied for some time at the prestigious boarding school Aitchison College in Lahore. Balwani’s family later moved to India “because being a Hindu in a mostly all-Muslim country of Pakistan was very difficult,” as per Balwani's personal lawyer, who was quoted by ABC News.

Balwani and his family then immigrated to the United States, where he studied computer science from the University of Texas. Balwani joined the university in 1987 but left before getting his degree. He eventually received a bachelor's degree in information systems in 1997.