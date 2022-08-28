When Vedanta's Anil Agarwal was excited to meet 'favourite Shark' boAt's Aman Gupta

Anil Agarwal, founder and chairman of Vedanta, who often takes to social media to share inspirational anecdotes recently met Shark Tank India judge and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta.

Sharing a photo of the meet on LinkedIn, Agarwal wrote, "Aap sabke favourite 'shark' ke saath ek mulaqat'... Met with the co-founder of boAt, the dynamic Aman Gupta, who is leading India’s fastest growing audio brand." The Vedanta boss was referring to Gupta being one of the "sharks" or judges of popular business reality show Shark Tank India.

"Aman is known for his 'hum bhi karlenge' attitude which has led to an Indian-based company competing against global tech giants like never seen before. Always excited to meet founders like Aman who inspire lakhs of youngsters to dream big!"

Responding to the post, the CMO of boAt wrote, punning on the company name, "boAt achha laga apse milkar. It was an honour to meet you and learn from your experiences."

The exchange delighted social media users.

"A couple of smiles echoed the trend of the big billion. India has taken a tremendous stride outrunning others in lifestyles, healthcare, ed-tech, food, and mining. Aman’s humble stare and your reflective smile and assertive posture together create the legacy, Anil sir! Loved it," wrote Linked user Dr Kaushik Sarkar.

To which Anil Agarwal replied, "Very well put Dr. Kaushik. The energy and drive of today's generation and the learnings of the older generation, together they are a wonderful combination that helped India reach where it is today."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Vedanta boss had said that the company aims to become a $100 billion company by 2030.

At the company's 57th annual general meeting (AGM) on August 10, Agarwal said that Vedanta has planned Capex of around $3 billion over the next two years for growth and vertical integration. Out of this, $2 billion will be earmarked for the ongoing financial year.

