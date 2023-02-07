 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

What to expect from Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on February 7

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

US President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of the Congress on Tuesday, February 7.

Joe Biden to deliver his second State of the Union address on February 7 (Image credit: @ClayTravis/Twitter)

US President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of the Congress on Tuesday, February 7. The State of the Union address comes at a pivotal time in Biden’s presidency, with the Chinese spy balloon expected to overshadow his speech. The fighter jet ordered into the sky by Biden efficiently dispatched the Chinese balloon, but the White House faces swirling questions over why the craft -- which China claims was studying weather -- was first allowed to trace a leisurely path across the entire country, passing directly over ultra-sensitive military bases, news agency AFP reported.

Moreover, this State of the Union address comes at a time when Joe Biden is facing opposition within his own party. Several polls conducted over the last few weeks have found that a majority of Democrats are wary of supporting Biden, 80, for a second term in office. In an ABC News-Washington Post Poll, for example, 58 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said the party should find someone else for 2024.

Joe Biden spent the weekend at the Camp David retreat in Maryland with his speech writers. He has practiced what will be one of the most important speeches of his presidency extensively, the New York Times reported. Biden used a teleprompter at Camp David and went through the speech to mark places for pauses to ensure his speech impediment would not take away from the content of his speech.

With that, here is a look at what to expect from Joe Biden’s State of the Union address for 2023: