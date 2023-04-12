What are 'Jailbreak' prompts, used to bypass restrictions in AI models like ChatGPT?

A growing number of people are finding ways to bypass the restrictions built into artificial intelligence programs to stop them from being used in harmful ways, abetting crimes or espousing hate speech. The techniques to poke and prod these popular AI tools are used to expose potential security flaws and highlight the capacity and limitations of AI models. These tools include artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT, Microsoft Corp. ’s Bing and Bard, recently released by Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

One of the creators who is at the forefront of these bypass techniques is Alex Albert, a 22-year-old computer science student at the University of Washington, who has become a prolific creator of intricately phrased AI prompts known as “jailbreaks.” Albert’s jailbreak prompts have the ability to push powerful chatbots like ChatGPT to sidestep the human-built bannisters that keep a check on what the bots can and can’t say.

Albert created the website Jailbreak Chat early this year, where he confines prompts for artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT that he’s seen on Reddit and other online forums and posts prompts he’s come up with, too. Visitors to the site can add their jailbreaks, try ones that others have submitted, and vote prompts up or down based on how well they work. Albert also started sending out a newsletter, The Prompt Report, in February, which he said has several thousand followers so far.

Jenna Burrell, director of research at nonprofit tech research group Data & Society, sees Albert and others like him as the latest entrants in a long Silicon Valley tradition of breaking new tech tools. This history stretches back at least as far as the 1950s, to the early days of phone phreaking, or hacking phone systems.