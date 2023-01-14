Partly cloudy sky likely in Delhi, minimum temp settles at 10.2 deg Celsius

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 10.2 degree Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

A partly cloudy sky is expected in the city during the day, it said. Cold wave conditions are very likely again in isolated pockets over Delhi and its neighbouring states from January 15, the weather department had said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 88 per cent, the IMD said. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 374 (very poor).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.