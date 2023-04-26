 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heatwave to subside across India for next 7 days: IMD

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its report on April 25 that there would be no heatwave conditions across much of India for the next seven days. With no significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of India during the next 5 days, maximum temperatures were in the range of 34-40°C over many parts of Rajasthan, Odisha, central, west and south peninsular India and 25-34°C over rest parts of the country as on 25th April.

On April 25, Rajkot (Saurashtra and Kutch) recorded the maximum temperature of 40°C. According to the warning, "due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and uncomfortable weather is very likely over Kutch and Kerala today," referring to April 26th.

The IMD published the All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin on April 26 at 8 am, stating that "a Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Pakistan adjoining Iran," and "A cyclonic circulation lies over western parts of Vidarbha and a trough/wind discontinuity runs this cyclonic circulation to South Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels."