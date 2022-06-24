 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Monsoon Update on June 24 | Light to moderate rain likely in Maharashtra and Karnataka

Moneycontrol News
Jun 24, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Scattered to moderate rainfall may take place in northeast India, Kerala, interior Karnataka, parts of Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Skymet said that areas like coastal Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and parts of Himalayan West Bengal will witness light to moderate rain with occasional heavy spells.

Northwestern sections of the country like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and most parts of Uttar Pradesh will remain dry for the next two to three days.

Northwesterly dry winds had commenced over northwestern central sections of the country, due to which these areas will witness a rise in their maximum temperatures.

Jun 24, 2022 11:40 am
