Monsoon Update on July 4: Delhi to get scattered rainfall over next 48 hours, says IMD

Gujarat, Odisha and parts of Jharkhand, Sikkim, and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to get scattered light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells over the next 24 hours, private weather forecaster Skymet said on July 4.

Northeast India, sections of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Lakshadweep, and portions of Telangana, too, could also get light to moderate rain.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir may see sporadic rain and thundershowers, the forecaster said.

Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells over Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and at one or two places of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Konkan and Goa and Kerala were reported on July 3 .

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Interior Odisha, Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir also witnessed isolated light rain.

The state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 3 issued a yellow alert for Delhi for the next 48 hours and an “orange” alert for July 6, forecasting moderate to heavy rain. A yellow alert means isolated and scattered rain of 7.5 to 15 mm, which is likely to continue for a few hours.

Parts of the national capital received light rain on July 3 and the maximum settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average temperature for this time of the year, the IMD said.

The equatorial Pacific region is experiencing La Nina conditions. According to the most recent Monsoon Mission Climate Forecasting System (MMCFS) prediction, La Nina conditions are projected to last the entire month and largely bring plenty of rain.

The monsoon trough is vigorous and farther south than usual.

It is also likely that west Rajasthan on July 6 and 7 and Uttarakhand on July 5 and 6 will get isolated heavy to very heavy rains.

The southwest monsoon covered the entire country on July 2, six days in advance. The June-September rains are vital for India's agriculture, watering half of its farmland.