Monsoon update for August 10: Monsoon takes a rain check in Delhi but heavy showers expected in Odisha

The monsoon trough is active and lies south of its normal position and would continue to remain so over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The weather forecaster predicted very heavy rainfall over Odisha on August 10, 13 and 14. Parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may experience fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm and lightning on August 10 and 11.

West and East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are also likely to get heavy rain on August 10.

According to IMD, a heavy downpour with thunderstorms and lightning is expected over parts of southeast Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand as well.

The remaining parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Bihar are also likely to see light rain at one or two places.

According to private weather forecaster Skymet, light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells are possible over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, part of Madhya Maharashtra, Southeast Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Odisha over the next 24 hours.

Delhi is likely to swelter as no rain is predicted for the national capital over the next two days.