Watch: Ice Age's Scrat finally gets his acorn in farewell video from animation studio

The never-ending chase of beloved Ice Age character Scrat for an acorn has reached a happy conclusion. In a new short video, the saber-toothed squirrel finally gets his prized treat.

The clip was made during the final days of Blue Sky Studios, the animation company behind the Ice Age franchise. Blue Sky Studios was closed by Disney in 2021 because of Covid-related economic difficulties.

After the closure, a small team of artists at the studio came together for one final shot of Scrat, with whom the Ice Age series began.

"This shot is a farewell, a send-off on our own terms," read the caption for the video uploaded from a YouTube called "Finale".

The video emerged after the release of Blue Sky Studios' last short -- Ice Age: Scrat Tales on Disney + Hotstar.

Scrat finally getting his acorn made Ice Age fans emotional.

"How to make me cry in 35 seconds," said a user named Vimaska while responding to a video tweet from a Disney fan account.

Another person said: "Beautiful ending for a great movie which followed me during all my childhood."

"That hit me harder than I thought it would," said another Ice Age fan.

Blue Sky Studios had announced its closure with a touching message to its viewers in 2021.

"For the past thirty -four years, we, like our single minded character Scrat, have reached for something that at times seemed unattainable," Chris Wedge, Blue Sky's co-founder and the person who voiced Scrat, had said. "Yet time after time we've managed to get our arms around our own versions of that elusive acorn. Unfortunately, it's not possible to hold on to anything forever."

Wedge had added that Blue Sky had "more fun bringing our movies to life than anyone should be allowed".

"We hope you've been able to feel some of that joy," Wedge had said. "Thank you, from the bottom of our collective Blue Sky hearts, for being with us all these years."