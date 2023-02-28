Watch: 2 men steal flower pots arranged for G20 event in Gurgaon, drive off in expensive car

In a bizarre incident, two men halted their expensive SUV by a large number of flower pot decorations on the road – set up for the G20 summit in Gurugram – and proceeded to pick quite a few, put it in their car and drove off.

Authorities put up flower pots on National Highway 48 near Delhi-Gurgaon border to welcome delegates to the G20 meeting.

The accused casually pick the pots up in the middle of the day and load them in the boot of their Kia Carnival car (with a VIP number plate) before driving off.

A journalist shared the minute-long video on Twitter calling them “chindi chor” (petty thieves) as the middle aged men browse through the plants before finally taking their picks.

He also tagged the Gurgaon Police and the commissioner, who asked his department to look into the matter.

S K Chahal, Joint CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Authority of India (GMDA) told reporters, “The matter has come to our cognizance and action shall be taken.”

Police further added that they are trying to track down the accused.

"The car has a Hisar registration number and the owner has been traced to Gurgaon. A case has been registered under IPC section 379 at DLF phase 3 police station. A probe has been initiated. We are identifying the two accused. No arrest has been made so far," an officer was quoted by Indian Express as saying. Twitter users called the act "shameful" and urged authorities to act. Another pointed out that the car they were driving costs approximately Rs 40 lakh. "Once a thief, always a thief," the user wrote. Gurugram will be hosting the first anti-corruption working group meeting at the G20 summit from March 1 to 4. 39 countries are expected to participate in the event.

