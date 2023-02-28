 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: 2 men steal flower pots arranged for G20 event in Gurgaon, drive off in expensive car

Feb 28, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST

The accused casually pick the pots up in the middle of the day and load them in the boot of their Kia Carnival car (with a VIP number plate) before driving off.

39 countries are expected to participate in the G20 event in Gurugram. (Representational)

In a bizarre incident, two men halted their expensive SUV by a large number of flower pot decorations on the road – set up for the G20 summit in Gurugram – and proceeded to pick quite a few, put it in their car and drove off.

Authorities put up flower pots on National Highway 48 near Delhi-Gurgaon border to welcome delegates to the G20 meeting.

A journalist shared the minute-long video on Twitter calling them “chindi chor” (petty thieves) as the middle aged men browse through the plants before finally taking their picks.
He also tagged the Gurgaon Police and the commissioner, who asked his department to look into the matter.

S K Chahal, Joint CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Authority of India (GMDA) told reporters, “The matter has come to our cognizance and action shall be taken.”