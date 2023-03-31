Virat Kohli shares Class 10 marks card. He scored the least in…

Virat Kohli has been an Indian cricketer for almost 15 years and has won a World Cup and a Champions Trophy while playing for India. Yet, the 34-year-old batter took to his Koo handle on Wednesday and shared his Class 10 marks card with a caption that found no mention in his marks card.

"It's funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character. #LetThereBeSport," Kohli wrote, referring to the absence of sport in his marks card.

Kohli graduated from Saviour Convent Secondary School in New Delhi in 2004.

Kohli, who recently ended his draught of Test centuries by making 186 in the fourth and final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad, will next be seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and look to help the side win their maiden IPL title.

The Faf du Plessis-led side will start their campaign against Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday. The IPL returns to the home-and-away format for the first time since 2019.

Moneycontrol News