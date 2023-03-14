This Punjab petrol pump is viral for its AP Dhillon link. Watch

A petrol pump in Punjab has caught the internet’s attention for using lyrics from singer AP Dhillon’s songs to attract customers. A Bharat Petroleum pump in Jalandhar uses an LED screen with a twist to the lyrics of Dhillon’s hit song “Excuses”.

"Kehndi hundi si, tank full karade (You say make it full tank). Saare ne pasand mainu BPCL ton pawad," the Punjabi lines on the screen say.

An Instagram user whose account name is wakeupsingh posted the video titled, “Indian petrol stations are on a different level of marketing.”

“Come and say hi if you cross by. Nhi te Aaunda Jaanda takda rahieen,” he said in the caption.

AP Dhillon, an Indo-Canadian rap sensation, was born in Punjab’s Gurdaspur. Known for his Punjabi rap songs, the 30-year-old is massively popular in the state, especially among the youth.

Moneycontrol News