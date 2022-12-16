Vijay Shekhar Sharma wants you to guess who wrote these lines. There's a hint too

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has thrown a nugget at his followers. Sharma shared a note on his Twitter account asking his nearly 5.6 lakh followers to guess who may have written the lines.

He even gave a hint: It’s from a technological industry legend.

“Can you guess who wrote these lines? (Hint: a tech industry legend),” Sharma wrote.

Many people in the comments guessed the correct answer to be Apple co-founder Steve Jobs while some just played around saying it was written by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The lines were written by Jobs in an email to himself that was released by his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, after he died of pancreatic cancer in October 2011 at just 56.

In the email, dated September 2010, Steve Jobs wrote: “I grow little of the food I eat, and of the little I do grow, I do not breed or perfect the seeds.”

“I do not make my own clothing. I speak a language I did not invent or refine,” he continued. “I did not discover the mathematics I use… I am moved by music I did not create myself.”

“When I needed medical attention, I was helpless to help myself survive,” Jobs added.

“I did not invent the transistor, the microprocessor, object oriented programming, or most of the technology I work with. I love and admire my species, living and dead, and am totally dependent on them for my life and well being,” he concluded. The email was revealed as part of the Steve Jobs Archive, an online resource unveiled last month in honour of his legacy. The online repository was launched by Jobs’ widow. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Jony Ive, Apple’s former design head, were among the high-profile guests at the event.

