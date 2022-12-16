 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vijay Shekhar Sharma wants you to guess who wrote these lines. There's a hint too

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST

“Can you guess who wrote these lines? (Hint: a tech industry legend),” Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, MD and CEO of Paytm

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has thrown a nugget at his followers. Sharma shared a note on his Twitter account asking his nearly 5.6 lakh followers to guess who may have written the lines.

He even gave a hint: It’s from a technological industry legend.

Many people in the comments guessed the correct answer to be Apple co-founder Steve Jobs while some just played around saying it was written by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
The lines were written by Jobs in an email to himself that was released by his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, after he died of pancreatic cancer in October 2011 at just 56.

In the email, dated September 2010, Steve Jobs wrote: “I grow little of the food I eat, and of the little I do grow, I do not breed or perfect the seeds.”

“I do not make my own clothing. I speak a language I did not invent or refine,” he continued. “I did not discover the mathematics I use… I am moved by music I did not create myself.”

“When I needed medical attention, I was helpless to help myself survive,” Jobs added.