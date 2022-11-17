 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Video of Tesla car crash in China goes viral. Company warns against rumours

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST

According to data released by the US government, Of the 18 fatal crashes reported since July 2021 that had to do with driver assistance systems, nearly all involved Tesla vehicles.

After a video of a speeding Tesla Model Y car crashing into other vehicles in China went viral recently, US automaker has advised against believing rumours that the car went out of control. Tesla is currently assisting the police in finding out how it happened.

According to Chinese media outlets, the incident happened on November 5 in the southern province of Guangdon and a high school student and a  motorcyclist were killed.

Economic Times quoting Jimu News stated that the traffic police said the Tesla car's 55-year-old driver was experiencing problems with the brake pedal when he was about to pull over and park in front of his family store.

The viral video appeared to be clips from traffic CCTV cameras which showed the Tesla car about to park before going berserk and driving at a very high speed, hitting motorists on the way.

The video, apparently a series of clips stitched together from traffic CCTV cameras, ended with the car crashing into a roadside building in a big cloud of dust and smoke.

Talking to news agency ReutersTesla cautioned against believing rumours that the car went out of control.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker told the news agency that videos showed the car's brake lights were not on, and that data showed there was no action to step on the brakes while the car was speeding