Valentine’s Day: This zoo lets you name a cockroach after an ex for February 14

The San Antonio Zoo in Texas, US is offering a special Valentine’s Day benefit for people with a grudge to bear against their ex-partners. Patrons will get to name a cockroach after their ex and feed it to one of its animals -- all for $10 (about Rs 825).

The initiative is a part of the annual “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraiser meant to support the zoo’s “vision for securing a future for wildlife in Texas”, San Antonio Zoo stated in its website.

But if cockroaches are not your thing, the zoo also lets patrons a vegetable for $5 (About Rs 412) or a rodent for $25 (about Rs 2063), instead. The zoo will also give each patron a digital Valentine’s Day card in exchange for their support.

On the other hand, in case a cockroach isn't petty enough to get even with the ex, the zoo also offers another service -- sending the ex a digital card informing them that a cockroach, vegetable or rodent was named after them and fed to an animal, The Independent reported.

Want to get pettier?

Moneycontrol News