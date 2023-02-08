 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Valentine's Day: Looking for love online? New study shows mixed experiences

Associated Press
Feb 08, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

Atlanta firefighter Andy Giron, 33, is among the pleasantly surprised. He said he had always considered digital dating “a little weird” until recently.

Roses for Valentine's Day appear at a retail store.

Whether looking for love or a casual encounter, 3 in 10 US adults say they have used a dating site or app — with mixed experiences, according to a Pew Research Center study out Thursday. For the under-35 set, more than half have tried it.

The overall number, which amounts to 30 percent, is unchanged since 2019, the last time the center took a broad look at online dating. In 2015, 15 percent of US adults said they had used a dating site or app, said lead researcher Colleen McClain.

“When we talk to users who have been on the sites more recently, we see that there is really a mix of emotions,” she said. “Everything from burnout to elation.”

Among the study's key takeaways for McClain: 1 in 10 adults who have a partner said they met their current significant other on a dating site or app. The number rises to 1 in 5 for those under 30.