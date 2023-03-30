 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Here's how much severance pay laid off Unacademy employees will get

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

SoftBank-backed Unacademy has sacked another 12 percent of staff or about 380 employees in its fourth official round of layoffs.

Unacademy was founded by Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh in 2015.

Edtech giant Unacademy has laid off another 380 employees in its fourth official round of layoffs in less five months after it laid off 350 people last November. The latest job cuts would affect 12 per cent of the company’s workforce. Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy, put out a note to all employees on the company's Slack channel, apologising for the action and taking full responsibility for the job cuts.

“Dear team, I never thought I would have to send out another message like this, but here I am. We have taken every step in the right direction to make our core business profitable, yet it's not enough. We have to go further, we have to go deeper,” Gaurav Munjal wrote.

“Unfortunately, this has led me to take another difficult decision. We will be reducing the size of our team by 12 per cent to ensure that we can meet the goals we are chasing in the current realities we face. I did not anticipate I would have to do this again, and I'm very sorry.”

The laid off Unacademy employees will get the following aid from the company while they battle the career crisis.