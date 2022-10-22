Two essential qualities you need to succeed, according to Steve Jobs

Apple, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, two college dropouts, grew into one the world's biggest tech companies, thanks to the passion and vision of its creators.

Building companies is a long, tiring process and you need persevere to succeed, Steve Jobs had said in an interview in 2007. He added if one is not passionate about their project, they will give up somewhere along the way.

“People say you have to have a lot of passion for what you’re doing and it’s totally true,” he said sitting alongside Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at the D5 Conference. “And the reason is because it's so hard, that because if you don’t, any rational person would give up."

"You have to do it (build something) over a sustained period of time," he added. "So if you don't love it, if you are not having fun doing it, you are going to give up. And that's what happens to most people."

Another essential for success, Jobs said in the interview, is to have a sharp eye to spot talent.

“You’ve got to figure out how to size people up fairly quickly, make decisions without knowing people too well and hire them and see how you do and refine your intuition and be able to build an organisation that can build itself.

Having passion and following one's heart was common thread in many of Jobs' public speeches.

In his famous Stanford commencement speech in 2005, he had told graduates to have faith in themselves.

“Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice," he had said. "And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition."