To infinity and beyond, ISRO’s ‘space tourism module’ to be functional by 2030

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

ISRO has not announced whether the module will include sub-orbital space travel or orbital space travel, however the six crore price tag suggests that the module is likely to feature sub-orbital space travel.

“Work is in progress around India’s very own space tourism module, which is both safe and reusable,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chairman S Somnath said.

Putting a timeline to the space travel module, the ISRO chairman added that enthusiasts will be able to take a trip to space by 2030. The estimated cost of the trip is slated to be Rs 6 crore.

“The per ticket price is likely to be around Rs 6 crore. People who take the trip will also be able to call themselves astronauts,” Somnath said.

Senior officials of the ISRO told Hindustan Times that work related to the government's space-tourism module is ‘gaining momentum’. They added that the tickets will be available at “competitive prices” in the global market.