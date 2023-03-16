To infinity and beyond, ISRO’s ‘space tourism module’ to be functional by 2030

“Work is in progress around India’s very own space tourism module, which is both safe and reusable,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chairman S Somnath said.

Putting a timeline to the space travel module, the ISRO chairman added that enthusiasts will be able to take a trip to space by 2030. The estimated cost of the trip is slated to be Rs 6 crore.

“The per ticket price is likely to be around Rs 6 crore. People who take the trip will also be able to call themselves astronauts,” Somnath said.

Senior officials of the ISRO told Hindustan Times that work related to the government's space-tourism module is ‘gaining momentum’. They added that the tickets will be available at “competitive prices” in the global market.

Related stories Money laundering: ED data says only 2.98% cases against MPs/MLAs; conviction rate 96%

Also Read: IN-SPACe announces Rs 1 crore seed fund scheme for early space tech start-ups It has not been announced whether the module will include sub-orbital space travel or orbital space travel, however, the Rs 6 crore price tag suggests that the module is likely to feature sub-orbital space travel. An article by space exploration news website Space.com, says that the main difference between sub-orbital and orbital space travel is the speed at which a vehicle is travelling. An orbital spacecraft must achieve what is known as orbital velocity, whereas a suborbital rocket flies at a speed below that. Also Read: ISRO readies OneWeb satellites for March 26 launch Sub-orbital trips generally involve spending 15 minutes at the edge of space, experiencing a few minutes in a low gravity environment, before the spaceflight descends back to Earth. Also Read: TN plans space industry park near upcoming Isro facility Companies such as Blue Origin have conducted sub-orbital flights with their reusable New Shepard rocket. Reusable rockets enhance the economic viability of spaceflight, as they are capable of going to space more than once. Earlier this year in February, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that ISRO has already started carrying out feasibility studies for India's sub-orbital space tourism mission. "Through Gaganyaan — India's maiden human spaceflight programme — Isro is engaged in the development of various technologies, which are essential building blocks for human space missions," Singh said. Scientists from ISRO told the Hindustan Times that ISRO is likely to partner with private firms for the development of the space travel module via the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). Commenting on the safety aspect of the space trip, the ISRO chairman said that they are using the Reusable Launch Vehicle – Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD) to gain more knowledge about the safety of the spaceflights. "Along with the Gaganyaan mission, we are also gaining knowledge from our Reusable Launch Vehicle – Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD). Since we are bringing space experience to the common people, we have to ensure that these trips are extremely safe and our technologies pass safety clearances," Somnath said.

