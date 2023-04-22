 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Not just beaches by the bay: How to make the most of Goa's waters

Joanna Lobo
Apr 22, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

Sailing, surfing, kayaking through Goa's mangroves, mud baths, boat rides, angling, clam-hunting and more water-based activities to try in Goa.

The Floating Feni experience ends with a Feni appreciation session that happens in a tiny pond on the property. (Photo ©MananSodhi via Fazenda Cazulo)

Talk of water sports or activities and certain things come to mind: jet skis, banana boats, parasailing and dolphin tours. Yet, Goa offers a lot for those seeking to do more than just these expensive activities. There are sailing trips in the ocean that include a side of history, fishing expeditions to quiet spots along different rivers, mangrove explorations in a kayak or stand-up paddleboard, and even a tasting experience in a pond. These experiences aren’t just for the thrills, but are also inform and educate people about Goa and her biodiversity. Here's a pick of some of the bounty that’s on offer:

Walk on khazan land

Once upon a time, the khazans, an aqua-agro system, gave Goans their daily rice, fish, and bread. Khazans are reclaimed mangrove lands that feature an intricate system of dykes, sluice gates and canals that helped people do agriculture (rice farming), aquaculture (fishing in the small streams) and salt panning (post the monsoons). There are a few khazans left in Goa, and it is possible to walk by the manos (sluice gate) and see the salt pans in winter months. A walk through these places is a glimpse into a past era when people worked in tandem with nature.

Details: Architect Tallulah D'Silva conducts walks through the surviving salt pans in Ribandar.