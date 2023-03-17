 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More job openings in tourism, advertising and PR as sectors in post-COVID revival mode

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 17, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

The two sectors saw a double-digit growth in hiring activity in January this year compared to last year. While travel is seeing increase in demand amid travellers which is leading to travel firms expanding their team, many companies are increasing their marketing budget resulting in PR and marketing firms hiring new talent.

Job openings have increased across travel and tourism, and advertising and public relations (PR) firms as these industries are in a revival phase after two years of dealing with the impact of Covid-19-led challenges.

The two sectors saw a 15 percent uptick in hiring activity in January this year compared to last year, according to data from foundit, an employment search service.

"Advertising and PR saw a 6 percent growth in hiring activity in January 2023 when compared to December 2022 and 15 percent on a year-on-year basis, while travel/tourism saw a 5 percent upsurge on a month-on-month basis and 15 percent on an annual basis. Both industries have made large contributions towards employment growth in January 2023 and have emerged in top three list on an annualised basis," said Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit (previously Monster).

In the aftermath of the pandemic, the revival of the travel and tourism industry has boomed, an effect of what has been termed “revenge travel”. Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said, "Air India has hired over 1,900 cabin crew between May 2022 and Feb 2023. Similarly, over 1,100 cabin crew members were trained in the last seven months. Several other airlines have begun expanding their capacity and fleets to meet the rising demand. EaseMyTrip is also expanding and we expect to grow our workforce in the coming fiscal year.”