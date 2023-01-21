 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Insider’s guide to New York City

Pallavi Mehra
Jan 21, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

Planning a trip to the Big Apple and don’t know where to start? Here’s a comprehensive guide of things to do, where to stay, eat and drink in NYC!

Grand Central Terminal, New York, United States. (Photo: David Vives via Pexels)

New York City (NYC) is a collection of diverse neighbourhoods scattered among the city’s five boroughs—Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Staten Island. Each neighbourhood of NYC has its own distinctive lifestyle and culture.

From attractions such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and Central Park to the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) and the Brooklyn Bridge, the city is bursting with landmarks of historical and cultural importance. Furthermore, when it comes to eating and partying, NYC is where trends are born.

As the most populous city in the United States with over 8.5 million people, the city that never sleeps can be a bit overwhelming for first-time travellers. Bookmark this itinerary to experience everything that NYC offers.

Things to do

The streets of NYC are never boring. No matter the season or time of day, there’s always something happening. The problem for visitors is narrowing down the things to do in NYC. Therefore, we have rounded up a list of must-do things on your next trip to the Big Apple.

Begin your trip with a visit to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island’s ​​Immigration Museum to learn about the history of the residents of the city. Ellis Island was the entry point for over 12 million immigrants from 1892 to 1924.