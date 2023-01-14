 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Insider’s guide to Hong Kong

Rahul Jagtiani
Jan 14, 2023 / 08:07 PM IST

This trendy business hub in Asia is finally getting back on its feet with a wide range of new attractions and experiences in a post-pandemic world.

Hong Kong Disneyland on Lantau Island is set to get a 'Frozen'-themed land in the second half of 2023. (Photo by Rahul Jagtiani)

I've visited Hong Kong more times than I can remember. ‘Asia’s World City’—Hong Kong’s self-appointed title and a nod to its universal appeal— has enjoyed its reputation as a boisterous city, with its vibrant food, shopping and nightlife. One of Asia’s major business hubs, this glitzy metropolis attracts professional elites from across the globe, crammed into the glass and steel skyscrapers that dot the city’s skyline.

The crackdown on citywide pro-democracy protests in the year before the pandemic tarnished the reputation of this former British colony a bit as die-hard locals and foreigners fretted over the city’s broader loss of autonomy. Once the pandemic hit, this was exacerbated by the crushing Covid policies, often mirroring China’s own draconian approach, which then triggered an exodus of foreigners from Hong Kong’s shores.

Nevertheless, as the city relaxes rules, businesses open up and travellers and expats return, Hong Kong remains optimistic about reclaiming its status as a cosmopolitan hub.

The city primarily comprises Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories, and while the usual hangout spots are once again teeming with people, several new parts of the city have been refurbished to cater to a discerning clientele in a post-Covid world.

Hong Kong Island

Lan Kwai Fong, the famed nightlife district in Central, is buzzing again as revellers throng the local bars and nightclubs. A few minutes away, close to the eastern end of Hollywood Road is Tai Kwun, once a cluster of government buildings that included the Central Police Station, Central Magistracy and Victoria Prison. This plot of land in the middle of SoHo has been remodeled into one of the city’s hippest heritage-arts venue. Visitors can enjoy an eclectic mix of visual arts, music and theatre performances, film screenings and educational programs as well as dine at a bevy of F&B outlets. Sample the Thai street food dining at Armoury Terrace overlooking Tai Kwun’s historic Parade Ground, or experience a unique east-meets-west vibe and delectable Cantonese fare at Madame Fu.