From Calico Dome to Doshiwada ni pol, 10 things to see on a heritage walk through Ahmedabad

Bindu Gopal Rao
Mar 11, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

One of the best ways to experience the rich culture, history and heritage of Ahmedabad is to sign up for a guided heritage walk.

Built in 1856 AD, by Sheth Maganlal Karamchand, Astapadji Derasar Jain temple in Ahmedabad has a 250-year-old rainwater harvesting system that is still functional. (Photo by Bindu Gopal Rao)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's ongoing visit as well as the fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match between India and Australia have again brought Ahmedabad in the spotlight. While the city has much to see and do, a guided morning heritage walk is great for insights into the city’s past. Here are the top 10 sites that you must not miss on your heritage trail as you navigate the city's many pols (or gates):

Swaminarayan Temple, Kalupur

Built in 1822, this is the world’s first Swaminarayan Temple. It has three sanctums and is a fine example of intricately wood-crafted architecture. The façade has motifs of flowers and figurines in brightly colours that instantly catch your eye. Most heritage tours start from this temple. Made with Burma teak wood, each arch and bracket is brightly coloured.

Swaminarayan Temple. (Photo by Bindu Gopal Rao)