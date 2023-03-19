 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

An insider's guide to Goa's capital, through Panjim's women-run businesses

Joanna Lobo
Mar 19, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

Where to sample mando music in Panjim, where to find the best Goan Saraswat food, and bookstores and heritage trails to explore.

At Madra Goa, a concert space on the Mandovi riverside that promotes Goan music traditions. (Photo credit: Ian de Noronha)

It is the capital city of everyone’s favourite pandemic destination, Goa. Panaji or Panjim is on most visitors’ itineraries for its majestic church, the colourful houses that populate Fontainhas and Sao Tome, and sometimes for its casinos.

Yet, there’s more to Goa's capital than these obvious attractions. Panjim, including its suburbs, is a thriving, vibrant city that’s digging its way into being ‘smart’. There’s art, culture, good food and entertainment to be found here. And, women-owned businesses and women-centric experiences.

There are women running fashion studios, organising tours and walks, and concerts, creating sculptural jewellery, teaching Portuguese, feeding people, and creating spaces where people can just be.

“I have travelled a fair bit and it is one of the prettiest cities, in terms of planning, in terms of the people who live here and how they shape Goan ethos,” says Maria Victor, and founder of experiential travel company Make it Happen.