T3 Chaos: Centre allocates 1,400 additional CISF personnel to ease congestion

Dec 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

1,400 Central Industrial Security Force personnel would soon be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, where terminal expansions are underway in three terminals and the cargo hold.

Passengers have been taking to Twitter to complain about serpentine queues at security checks and unhelpful staff. (Image credit: @SundeepMatharoo/TTwitter)

As part of the expansion of the Delhi Airport's terminal areas and to meet the challenges of its growing passenger traffic, the central government sanctioned 1,400 additional CISF personnel on December 15.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla conveyed this message at a high-level meeting with representatives of the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and the Bureau of Immigration. The meeting was convened to discuss measures taken to relieve the recent congestion at large airports, particularly in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

In the meeting, it was announced that 1,400 Central Industrial Security Force personnel would soon be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, where terminal expansions are underway in three terminals and the cargo hold.

Renovations and expansions to Terminal 1 were scheduled to be completed by December 2023 or January 2024, but the government wants it finished by November 2023, the start of the holiday season.

In order to secure expanding IGI areas, more CISF personnel will be required, they explained. Following a four-month joint survey conducted by security agencies, the enhanced manpower over and above the existing strength of about 5,000 personnel has been approved. The proposal was finally approved by the Civil Aviation Ministry after being moved by the BCAS.

To meet upcoming needs at IGI, the joint review had estimated the creation of 2,400 posts for the CISF. However, the manpower has been reduced to 1,400 personnel, apart from filling up existing vacancies in the sanctioned 5,000 personnel strength, sources said.