 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

12 best cities for shopping in India and overseas

Preeti Verma Lal
Jan 01, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

Shopping centres in 12 world cities, from Japan's classy Ginza to Sunday Book Bazaar in Hyderabad and Delhi's massy Sarojini Market.

The best markets and shopping streets are a window to the city's culture, and history. (Photo: Guduru Ajay Bhargav via Pexels)

Tokyo topped the list of the world’s 10 ultimate shopping destinations, based on the number of shopping malls, boutiques, department stores and designer outlets, according to a 2022 study by Hey Discount, an online platform to find the latest deals and offers from brands. London and Paris took the second and third place, respectively.

Let’s look at the world’s 12 best shopping destinations.

Tokyo (Japan): 1,970 shopping locations, 240 fashion shops within a mile, 240 fashion malls within a mile, 240 boutique stores within a mile and 149 top designers/brands in the city.

Tokyo takes the ‘shop till you drop dead’ adage pretty seriously. Centered around Shinjuku Station, the busiest train station in the world, Shinjuku is one of the largest shopping and entertainment districts in the city. Ginza and Roppongi have ultra-luxe shops; Nihonhashi has traditional goods and local food; Shibuya is the birthplace of youth fashion; Harajuku has two parallel shopping streets: Omotesando, known as Tokyo's Champs-Elysees, is a tree-lined avenue with upscale boutiques, cafes and several leading designer brand shops, and Takeshita Dori is a centre of counter-culture.

(Photo by Aleksandar Pasaric via Pexels)

London (UK): With 1,221 shopping locations, shopping in London is hard to beat.