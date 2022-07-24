MC Travel Special | 48 hours in Dubai: R&R, away from choked airports and cancelled flights

You've probably seen the images of the mountains of luggage in London's Heathrow airport or the long lines at Amsterdam's airport terminals. Getting around Europe this summer won’t be easy. There is a sea of people at airports, possible mass transit strikes and a real threat of lost baggage.

Dubai, on the other hand, is always a great option. Along side malls packed with designer stores and engineering feats like the Burj Khalifa, there are traditional souks, world-class museums and desert retreats. And it's just a three hour flight from India, which makes it a viable open for a weekend getaway.

Even if you think you’ve already ‘done’ Dubai, this city continues to surprise. Every so often, a new skyscraper or attraction comes up and changes the skyline. Here are some of my favourites, both new and not so new:

Wander through a 'rainforest' at Green Planet

Almost anything is possible in this city and the Green Planet proves it. This seven-storey indoor rainforest is home to 3,000 animals and plants. Right at the entrance is a giant aquarium filled with graceful stingrays and ferocious piranhas. There’s also a low-lit bat cave (which I avoided), beautiful blue and gold macaws, loud-mouthed toucans, sloths, pythons and bearcats. Madagascar native lemurs can be seen hanging out with the sloths or teasing the Victorian Crown Pigeons. Simulated thunderstorms and rains add to the thrill.

Price: AED 110

Explore Museum of the Future

Curious to see what the world will be like in 2070? Hop onboard the calligraphy-engraved giant hula hoop - Museum of Future. This latest and already famous landmark in the heart of Dubai’s business district takes visitors on a voyage into the future through virtual and augmented reality, big data analysis, artificial intelligence and installations. One minute, you are in Dubai 2022; the next, you’re in a space station and the next in a dazzling digital re-creation of the Amazon in Leticia, Colombia.

I particularly enjoyed the incredible DNA library that displays over 2,000 specimens of animals, insects, sea-creatures, plants and seeds locked in bright glass jars. There is also a wellness section and a viewing deck for some amazing pictures that will set your 'gram on fire. End the tour with an iced nitro pecan coffee served by a robot barista.

Price: AED 145

Pro Tip: Get there in the morning to beat the crowd.

Lobby of the Museum of the Future, Dubai

Suit up and ski down

This sub-zero playground in the middle of the desert is one of the coolest (literally!) things to do in Dubai. I mean who can resist throwing snowballs at unsuspecting partners and sliding down giant slopes. Housed inside the Mall of the Emirates, this indoor snow park with sixty tonnes of real snow is a fun place to spend a few hours away from the prickly Dubai heat. Apart from the five slopes of varying difficulty, height and gradient, there is also a 150m long zip line, a massive zorb ball to tumble down and cute penguins to spend time with. After an hour or so of playing in the snow, a cup of hot cocoa at the famous Avalanche Café feels like heaven.

Price: 220 AED

Pro Tip: The ski jackets have no pockets. Carry a small pouch for your mobile phone. Don’t forget the gloves.

Ski Dubai

Dine at World Cut Steakhouse

Nothing beats a steakhouse on a day when you want a decadent meal. Work your way up the grand spiral staircase to World Cut Steakhouse at Habtoor Palace. The steak is delicious, with sides to complement. The setting of dark wood, plush leather and chandeliers is lovely. There’s live jazz and a great wine list to unwind with. Plus, the chocolate dome dessert is a showstopper.

Where: Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

Steak dinner at World Cut Steakhouse, Habtoor Palace.

Enjoy aqua theatre - La Perle

If you enjoy a good show with breathtaking sets, then book yourself a ticket to La Perle. The show is the creative work of Franco Dragone, renowned for his past roles as creative director for Cirque du Soleil and A New Day in Las Vegas with Celine Dion.

The water pool (with 2.7 m litres of water) in the centre of the stage is where artists emerge from and divers frequently vanish. It’s mind blowing to witness the stage flood with water and drain in a matter of seconds as the artists perform aerial feats such as diving from 25 meters high. Every surface is a screen and giant waterfalls cascade from the walls. Prepare to be dazzled.

Pro Tip: Don’t wrack your brain on the storyline, just enjoy the show. The beautifully lit Dubai Canal waterfall is right next door and makes for a pleasant walk at night.

Price: AED 159 onwards

Where: V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Dubai

Enjoy an evening cruise

The best way to end a hectic day in Dubai is to languidly sail through Dubai Canals. Those with deep pockets can climb aboard The Boat by Address, an 85-foot luxe liner with three bedrooms, a fully serviced kitchen, dining area and majlis. The upper deck lounge is perfect to catch the glorious sunset. The cruise starts from Dubai Creek Harbour and continues into Downtown, past the magnificent Burj Khalifa before passing through the mangroves where you will be greeted by flamingos.

Price on request

The Boat by Address is an 85-foot liner with 3 bedrooms, serviced kitchen, dining area and majlis.

Stay at Habtoor Palace

Dubai has no dearth of lux places to stay, but the old-world hospitality and regal charm of Habtoor Palace along Dubai’s 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road is unbeatable. The grand staircase and chandelier in the lobby, marble bathrooms with sink-in bathtubs, and Acqua di Parma toiletries - all add up. Reserve at least one meal at the French brasserie BQ and a high tea at Sidra Lounge. Bicycles are available on hire to discover the seven mile long Dubai water canal. Come back to a relaxing massage at the Silk Spa. Life is good!

Where: Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Rd.

The lobby at Habtoor Palace, Dubai