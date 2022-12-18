 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Long Weekend Plans | 36 Hours in Melaka, Malaysia

Syed Saad Ahmed
Dec 18, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

The UNESCO World Heritage City of Melaka or Malacca, on Malaysia’s southwestern coast, exemplifies diversity in surprising ways, in religious coexistence and so much more.

Melaka river, Melaka, Malaysia. (Photo Saad Syed Ahmed)

Remember the ads that crooned Malaysia, Truly Asia? As a child, I assumed it was just a convenient rhyme. Only when I visited Malaysia did I realise it refers to the country being a meeting ground of three Asian cultures: Malay, Chinese, and Indian.

Melaka, on Malaysia’s southwestern coast, exemplifies this diversity in surprising ways. For instance, the Chinese restaurant serving the city’s best pork buns is bang opposite one of Malaysia’s oldest mosques. Going from present-day India, this extent of coexistence came as a culture shock!

But Melaka’s delights don’t end at diversity. Here’s an itinerary to soak in the UNESCO World Heritage City on a short trip.

Day 1

9 am: Temple (and Mosque and Gurdwara) Run

Gurdwara. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
On Harmony Street, one can find in quick succession the San Duo temple, an 18th-century Ganesh temple, and the Kampung Kling mosque. An altar festooned with cigarette butts and beer cans caught my eye at San Duo. At the Ganesh temple, I walked into a 20-minute music recital. The mosque baffles with its fusion of architectural styles—its minaret looks like a cross between a pagoda and belfry. Further down the road is the Cheng Hoon Teng temple, with exquisite murals and sculptures. There is also a gurdwara and many churches in town (see Day 2 of the itinerary).