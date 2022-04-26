Tired of Uber drivers cancelling? Try this Twitter user’s ‘genius’ hack

Never a pleasant experience to have a cab driver cancel on you, is it? Uber and Ola customers would know how common it is to book a cab and inform the driver of where you want to be dropped, only to have him cancel on you. And it seems to be happening more and more often, if complaints from Ola and Uber customers on Twitter are to be believed. But one Twitter user found a “genius” way to “hack the system” and prevent cab drivers from cancelling.

Suyash Upadhyaya shared a screenshot of his conversation with an Uber driver who asked him where he wanted to go.

“Drop,” wrote the driver, to which Upadhyaya replied: “Yes drop.”

“Drop location,” the driver asked again, to which the customer again responded “Yes. Drop at location.” The whole exchange was repeated once more before the driver finally gave up and said he was on his way to pick Upadhyaya up.

“I’m on my way,” the driver said in the end, seemingly understanding he had lost the battle. Take a look at the exchange below:

Suyash Upadhyaya’s tweet has gone viral with more than 7,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of amused comments. Many in the comments section hailed him a genius for doing what few before him have managed to do:



Some admitted to trying similar tactics but failing in the end



What do you think of this ‘hack’?