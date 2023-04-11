Here's why Apple CEO Tim Cook wakes up at 5 am every day

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that he wakes up at 5 am in the morning every day and begins his day by reading notes and emails from consumers of Apple products. The 62-year-old added that he enjoyed reading customer reviews because he finds inspiration in their views.

"If you're in the business of creating technology that enriches people's lives like we are, you want to know what it's doing. You want to know how people are feeling about it,” Cook told GQ in an interview.

Cook admitted that he also receives brickbats from customers but that does not negatively impact the confidence and instead helps the company gain a better understanding of what the consumers have in their mind.

"Of course, I get some complaints as well. Those are cool too, because I want to stay grounded in terms of what our users are thinking, what they're feeling. It is a great way to start the morning," he said.

Moneycontrol News