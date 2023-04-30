TickTokers apply beef fat for pimple-free skin, but dermatologists say 'You don't know...'

The newest unconventional skincare trend that has taken over TikTok is applying beef feet as a moisturizer for acne-free skin. It's being used as beef tallow, which involves the animal fat being melted to reduce impurities. The hashtag #beeftallowskincare has hit 12 million views on TikTok, CNBC Make It reported.

Several users on TikTok have been sharing their reviews after using the beef fat and praising its benefits including smoother skin and an even skin tone. “I’ve been using it every single day for months now, and my skin absolutely loves it,” Julia Yak, a holistic health and nutrition coach said in a video, the publication reported.

The trend seems to be picking up on Instagram too with several users sharing their take on it.

But skin experts are not entirely convinced about tallow's efficacy. Typically, beef tallow is used in cooking oil, high-heat cooking like french fries, candles and more, dermatologist Dr Peter C. Young told CNBC Make It. But now, several online vendors are marketing beef tallow as a cure-all for dermatologic conditions with its hype growing on social media, he said.