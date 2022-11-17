 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This house comes with a free Tesla, is on sale for...

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

A property owner gets creative amid market slump.

A photo of the home's listing. (Image credit: www.barfoot.co.nz)

Can free cars as bonus encourage house sales in the middle a market downturn? A property owner in New Zealand is hoping to find that out.

They have a listed seven-bedroom house in Auckland for sale along with a free Tesla.

So far, throwing in the Tesla with the home has proved promising. Kapil Rana, sales agent for the Barfoot & Thompson real estate company, said there had been a rise in interest in the property, stuff.co.nz reported.

The company got over 100 queries after the Tesla advertisement.

According to the website, buyers will get a Model Y Tesla in the colour of their choice. The model costs $78,243 in New Zealand.

And don't worry about parking space for your existing cars and the new Tesla. The home comes with off-street parking for up to vehicles, its listing said.