The year in flashback: Celebrities who tied the knot in 2022

2022 was the year of weddings and many of our favourite celebrities from Bollywood, Hollywood and the TV industry took the plunge and kept us craving for more beautiful photos.

We bring to you a list of some celebrity couples who tied the knot this year:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 this year after dating for over five years. The couple wore Sabyasachi for the big day and got married on their balcony amid friends and family. The actors are now parents to daughter Raha.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The formerly engaged Hollywood A-list couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Vegas after they rekindled their romance years later after their breakup. The couple then again said their vows in front of their friends and family at the Oscar winner’s 87-acre estate in Riceboro.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya

Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya got married on December 4 in Rajasthan. The businessman had proposed to her in a romantic gesture in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar It was a Bengali and a Malayali ceremony for actor Mouni Roy’s marriage to her long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27 at the Hilton Goa Resort in Goa. The ceremony was attended by Mouni's friends from film and TV industry, including Mandira Bedi. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Actors Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got took the plunge on June 9 and welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam, four months later through surrogacy. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha After years of dating and talking about getting married, acclaimed actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married on October 4. The couple had planned to marry in April 2020 but had to postpone their plans due to the pandemic. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar The actor couple made their relationship official in 2018 and dated for a few years before getting hitched on February 19 surrounded by friends in family in a simple, non-traditional wedding.

