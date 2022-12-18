 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The year in flashback: Celebrities who tied the knot in 2022

Moneycontrol News
Dec 18, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST

From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Ali Fazal-Richa Chaddha, celebrities who tied the knot in 2022.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents on November 6. (Image: @aliabhatt/Instagram)

2022 was the year of weddings and many of our favourite celebrities from Bollywood, Hollywood and the TV industry took the plunge and kept us craving for more beautiful photos.

We bring to you a list of some celebrity couples who tied the knot this year:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 this year after dating for over five years. The couple wore Sabyasachi for the big day and got married on their balcony amid friends and family. The actors are now parents to daughter Raha.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The formerly engaged Hollywood A-list couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Vegas after they rekindled their romance years later after their breakup. The couple then again said their vows in front of their friends and family at the Oscar winner’s 87-acre estate in Riceboro.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya