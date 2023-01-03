 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The monk and nun who fell in love and married after a jolt-inducing brush of a sleeve

Jan 03, 2023 / 08:27 PM IST

Their internal tussle – the fact that their life had been about God for many years – caused them to reconsider and have several breakdowns, feeling completely isolated and helpless – soon after they quit their monastic lives.

Robert and Lisa now share a home in the village of Hutton Rudby in North Yorkshire. (Image: Danny O Hope/Facebook)

Sister Mary Elizabeth had been a nun for 24 years and lived an austere and mostly silent life mostly in her “cell” at a convent in Preston, Lancashire in UK when just a mere brush of the sleeve of a monk gave her a jolt that totally changed her life.

Friar Robert, who was visiting from a priory in Oxford, was left in a room alone with Sister Mary Elizabeth as he ate after her superior had to attend a phone call.

As Mary Elizabeth let Robert out of the door, she brushed his sleeve and felt a jolt she had never felt before. It got a bit awkward and the Friar left.

A week later, Friar Robert had a message for the nun. “Would she leave to marry him?”

"I was a little bit shocked. I wore a veil so he never even saw my hair colour. He knew nothing about me really, nothing about my upbringing. He didn't even know my worldly name," she told BBC.

Mary Elizabeth was born Lisa Tinkler and entered the Carmelite order - an ancient order of the Roman Catholic church - at the age of 19. She realized her calling in her teenage years and decided to join the church. A whole life spent in the service of God, the nun didn’t have an answer for the monk’s life altering question. He knew nothing about her, but she knew a bit about him.