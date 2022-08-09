The curious case of ‘spaghetti’ on Mars has been solved by NASA

The mystery of the tangled string-like object, found on the surface of Mars, has been solved by NASA. When an image of the bizarre object, captured by the agency's Perseverance rover, first surfaced online last month, it sparked wild theories from intrigued space enthusiasts. Could it be proof of alien life? Tumbleweed on the Red Planet? Spaghetti?

Turns out that the explanation is much more straightforward.

The stringlike material is “likely piece of shredded Dacron netting,” NASA has confirmed. Dacron is a material similar to polyester, used to protect the rover from the extreme temperatures of Mars during landing.

In a blog post last week, Justin Maki, Imaging Scientist NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, explained that the ‘spaghetti’ is a piece of netting from thermal blankets that were used during the Perseverance rover's descent stage.

"This particular piece of netting appears to have undergone significant unravelling/shredding, suggesting that it was subjected to strong forces," the blog post noted.

So how did this netting end up on the surface of Mars?

“When Perseverance landed on Mars on February 18, 2021 the entry, descent, and landing (EDL) hardware was discarded onto the surface at a safe distance away from the rover,” Maki explained.

“Some of the EDL hardware broke into smaller pieces when it impacted the surface. These pieces of EDL debris have been spotted in images of the Hogwallow Flats region,” he noted.

Hogwallow Flats, located roughly 2 km to the northwest of the crash zones, appear to be the natural collecting point for windblown EDL debris, Maki said, theorising that wind likely blew the debris to the Flats over the course of a few days.