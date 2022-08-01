'The Boy Who Wasn't Unalived': Gen Z version of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' has internet in splits

A Redditor created a gen Z version of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and shared a photo of the first page of the Chapter 1: 'The Boy Who Wasn't Unalived'. Hilarity ensued as other users compared the content with the original version.

For the unversed, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is the first book in the massively popular series about a boy wizard written by JK Rowling. The first chapter in the book is actually 'The Boy Who Lived'.

"Accidentally bought the gen Z/ how do you do fellow kids dialect version of Philosopher's Stone and I'm dead," wrote Reddit user butterednutsquash in the post.

The first page of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' gen Z version. (Image credit: (butterednutsquash/Reddit)

The language of this version of the popular series had the internet in splits.

"Funny, my first thought as a huge Harry Potter fan and millennial: I hate this," commented one user. But then another said, "As a 16 year old I can confirm this is a masterpiece."

"I just love the "which made drills" part never changes in any of these," added a third while another Reddit user pipped in, "It's quite possibly the best description of Mr Dursley I've ever seen."

Many were mistaken that the gen Z version of the book actually exists and even looked it up on the internet to buy it. Clearing the air, the Redditor clarified, "This was not meant to be serious I was inspired by the other dialect parodies and also Spotify Wrapped's TikTok/Gen Z pandering."

That came as a disappointment to many. Several users even offered to pay for a full version of the book in the gen Z dialect.

"Omg. I'm so sad. I just spent 10 minutes google searching where I could find this literary masterpiece to purchase for myself. Please, please... please write more. This sh*t is gold! Love, A 34 (will be 35 in 6 days) year old HP lover," wrote a Reddit user.

"I’m an idiot and searched on Amazon for this book. And also googled “the boy who wasn’t unalived” I would buy this book for 25$ just for comedic value!" wrote another.

"I know the meme is just to translate the first page, but please do the rest as well I'm begging u," commented a third.

