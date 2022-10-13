The 8 stunning stadiums that will host FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar on November 12. Matches will take place in 8 stadiums spread across five cities – each within a 55 km radius from the capital of Doha. As per the FIFA website, the designated venues for the World Cup are: Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium and Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan and Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Except for Khalifa International Stadium, all other stadiums were constructed over the last three years keeping the FIFA World Cup in mind. They have all received a 5-star rating from the Global Sustainability Assessment System and come with state-of-the-art climate control facilities to manage temperature.

Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail

Lusail Iconic Stadium will host the final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 18. As Qatar’s biggest tournament venue with a capacity of 80,000, Lusail Stadium will also be the busiest. It will host a total of 10 matches, including the final.

The scale and architecture of the stadium promises a grand spectacle. “Lusail's shape and facade echo the intricate decorative motifs on bowls and other vessels characteristic of the golden age of art and craftsmanship in the Arab and Islamic world,” says the FIFA website.

Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

The inaugural match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 (between Qatar and Ecuador) will take place at Al Bayt Stadium, which covers an area larger than 30 football pitches. It has a capacity of 60,000 and will host a total of nine matches.

This stadium, the largest after Lusail, has been designed to replicate the bayt al sha’ar - the tents historically used by the nomadic people of Qatar. Its innovative design is reminiscent of the flowing fabric used to make these traditional dwellings.

Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah

This retractable roof football stadium has a capacity of 40,000. Al Janoub Stadium’s futuristic design is actually a nod to the sails of Qatar’s traditional dhow boats. The stadium will host 7 matches during the FIFA World Cup

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan

This stadium was built specifically for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and replaced the original stadium that stood there. It has the capacity to host 40,000 people at once. The façade of the stadium, which sits at the edge of a desert, reflects the undulations of sand dunes.

Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan

A total of 8 World Cup matches will take place at Khalifa International Stadium, which offers 40,000 seats. Built in 1976, Khalifa International Stadium has hosted the Asian Games, Arabian Gulf Cup and several other tournaments. It is also known as the National Stadium and is instantly recognisable for its dual arches.

Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan

Education City Stadium, also known as Qatar Foundation Stadium, will host the quarter final stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a total of 8 matches. This stadium “draws on the rich history of Islamic architecture, blending it with striking modernity,” with its façade featuring a geometric design.

Stadium 974 in Doha

Stadium 974 gets its name from the 974 recycled shipping containers that were used in its construction. It is the first temporary venue in the history of FIFA World Cup and has a capacity of 40,000. A total of 7 matches will take place here, after which the stadium will be dismantled.

Al Thumama Stadium in Doha

Al Thumama Stadium will host 8 matches during the FIFA World Cup and offers 40,000 seats. Its design is inspired by the gahfiya – a traditional woven cap worn by men and boys across the Middle East which stands a symbol of independence and dignity.