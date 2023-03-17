 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech tycoon, branded ‘creep’ for $100,000 offer to woman, breaks his silence

Steve Kirsch says he offered a 'hypothetical' $100,000 to a co-passenger to take off her mask. His tweet sparked backlash and led to the millionaire being branded a creep.

Steve Kirsch says he offered a woman $100,000 to take her mask off during a flight (Image credit: @stkirsch/Twitter)

Steve Kirsch, the millionaire tech tycoon who copped backlash for offering a woman $100,000 to take off her mask, has addressed the controversy his tweet sparked.

Kirsch took to Twitter on March 10 to reveal that he had offered $100,000 to his Delta co-passenger to take off her mask. The unnamed woman in first class refused his offer, he revealed.

“I am on board a Delta flight right now. The person sitting next to me in first class refused $100,000 to remove her mask for the entire flight. No joke. This was after I explained they don’t work. She works for a pharma company,” Kirsch had tweeted. His tweet about the exchange led to the 64-year-old Silicon Valley veteran being branded a creep and worse.

A week after the row exploded, Kirsch has now told The New York Post that he has no regrets about how the conversation played out. He explained that the conversation was cordial and his offer was “hypothetical.”