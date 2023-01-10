 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

TCS CEO's advice to a 19-year-old on current job market: 'Choose a field and...'

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

In conversation with Moneycontrol, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan also shed light on how the company has been able to retain more than 1 lakh employees for 10 years.

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan offered some advice to fresh graduates in the country about the current job market -- it's important to choose a field and stay put for some time.

Gopinathan was in conversation with Moneycontrol when he was asked what his advice would be to a 19-year-old or a 20-year-old who's graduating this year in such a job market.

"Nineteen-year-olds typically know better, so they will do whatever they have to do. But it is important to choose some area and stay with it for a period of time, and not declare yourself an expert too fast and move on. So rather than flit from one to the other," he said.

"Because it's only with time that you understand the nuances better. The first flush is the context, because the first flush is easy to learn, but that's, that's, you know, 10 per cent of the game."

Responding to another question on how TCS has managed to retain more than 1 lakh employees for 10 years, Rajesh Gopinathan said that they back promising employees, and always look inside every time a new opportunity pops up instead of looking for fresh talent outside the organisation.