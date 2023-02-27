 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Takeda working with Indian government, regulator to bring dengue vaccine

Ayushman Kumar
Feb 27, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

‘We are very optimistic for India and the opportunity is still there. We need to work collaboratively with the government and different stakeholders on this,” Mahender Nayak, head of Asia Pacific, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, tells Moneycontrol

Japanese pharma major Takeda pharmaceutical has said it is holding talks with India’s medicine regulator, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), for bringing its dengue vaccine to the country.

“We are discussing with the DCGI in terms of regulatory approval and it’s an ongoing process,” Mahender Nayak, head of Asia Pacific, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, told Moneycontrol.

Nayak, speaking exclusively to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of 20th BioAsia event, said the company was hopeful about the opportunity for the dengue vaccine in India.

“We are very optimistic for India and the opportunity is still there. We need to work collaboratively with the government and different stakeholders on this,” he added.