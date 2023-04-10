Taj Mahal 'under construction': AI pics imagine how monument was built

The role of artificial intelligence (AI) has been on the rise with users making use of the technology to develop spectacular artworks. In the latest instance of using the technology, a user on Instagram has used AI to illustrate the construction of the Taj Mahal.

“A glimpse into the past! Shah Jahan’s incredible legacy, the Taj Mahal, captured during its construction. Grateful to have these rare photos and his permission letter to share with you all,” the user captioned the post on Instagram, along with photos of the construction of the monument.

The initial images show the Taj Mahal in the construction phase with workers striving to build the structure. The last photo shows the fully-built structure.

The post generated several positive comments, with many praising the user for using AI to generate the photos.

"Want to see the Pyramid construction and its mystery tools used for building," a user wrote.

Moneycontrol News