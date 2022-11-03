T20 World Cup: How Mohammad Nawaz's 'brain fade' moment cost him his wicket

Mohammad Nawaz played a crucial innings and supported the big-hitting Iftikhar Ahmed ably as Pakistan posted a competitive total of 185/9 in the do-or-die match against South Africa. However, the left-handed all-rounder suffered a 'brain fade' moment after he was given out lbw by the umpire, despite replays showing he bottom-edged the ball.

The brain fade from Nawaz was that he did not review the lbw decision despite the ball making contact with the ball.

So why didn't he send it upstairs for DRS?

While South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was appealing for an lbw against Nawaz, the all-rounder took off for a single as the ball headed to Kagiso Rabada at short fine leg. Nawaz was sent back by Ahmed but Rabada's direct hit found him short of his crease by a long way.

During the commotion, the umpire's finger went up for Shamsi's appeal but replays showed a clear under edge from Nawaz's bat. By then, Nawaz had already started walking back to the dugout assuming he was run out, completely unaware that he has been given out for lbw. Rule 20.1.1.3 says, "The ball becomes dead when a batter is dismissed. The ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal."

The incident causing the dismissal in Nawaz's case is the lbw. Had he reviewed his lbw dismissal, it would have been overturned by the DRS and he would have survived. This is because the subsequent runout would not come in to play as it occured after the incident that lead to his original dismissal.

However, his dismissal possibly helped Pakistan as Shadab Khan came into bat and played a blinder of an innings. His late onslaught propelled Pakistan to a competitive total as he hit 4 sixes and 3 fours in his 22-ball innings of 52.