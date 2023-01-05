GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Trends
Swiggy customer flags misleading UPI claims on app. CEO’s response
Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST
Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety fixed “misleading” claims about UPI performance on the food delivery app after a customer flagged the issue on Twitter.
Representative image.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#LazyPay
#Swiggy
#UPI
first published: Jan 5, 2023 02:30 pm