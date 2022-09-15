Swiggy agent helps elderly couple in Chennai contact son who met with accident

A Swiggy delivery agent in Secunderabad went the extra mile to help an elderly couple in Chennai contact their son. The Swiggy agent has been inundated with praise and good wishes since the story was shared online by Twitter user Saikiran Kannan.

Kannan said the man’s parents were distant relatives of his mother. Living in Chennai, they had been unable to reach their son, who lived in Secunderabad, over the phone for the last few days.

Worried, the couple contacted Kannan’s mother for help, who came up with the idea of ordering something from Swiggy and requesting the delivery agent to check up on the man. Kannan did not name the ‘missing’ man, referring to him only as Mr X.

“Given it was really late on a Sunday night, my mother decided to take a chance with Swiggy Instamart by choosing some biscuits and juice items to be delivered there. Her idea was to check on Mr X & ensure he was safe and sound,” the Twitter user explained.

The delivery man went to the address provided but could not locate the house. After searching for some time in vain, he contacted Kannan’s mother, who had placed the order. She told him to keep the biscuits for himself and thanked him for his efforts.

Meanwhile, taking to Mr X’s friends revealed that the address his parents had was incorrect. The correct address was procured, and Kannan’s mother again called the Swiggy agent, requesting him to return to the spot and check once more for the ‘missing’ Mr X.

At this point, it was close to 10 pm and the Swiggy agent was delivering another order. Still, he promised to check the new address.



“He called exactly 30 minutes later, standing outside the flat of the person whom my mother was trying to reach,” wrote Kannan. “Once the door opened, he handed over the phone to Mr X and asked my mom to confirm that he was the one she was looking for. And there he was!”

It turned out that Mr X had met with an accident a few days earlier and was under heavy medication. Not wanting to worry his parents, he had been avoiding their calls.

After speaking with the Swiggy delivery man, he called up his parents and related the whole incident to them. The best part, according to Kannan, was that the agent even delivered the biscuits to him.

“My mother felt grateful to the Swiggy man (Mr. Srinath Srikanth) who works around the West Venkatapuram, Old Alwal, (Secunderabad area),” wrote Kannan, adding that she transferred some money to him for going “above and beyond to help an old couple get in touch with their dear son!”



Meanwhile, Twitter has been flooded with praise for Srinath Srikanth. Swiggy responded to the viral thread, asking for the order ID so they could reach out and “appreciate him for his efforts.”

“Such an inspiring thing, and a happy ending,” wrote one commenter. “Excellent idea and great work done. All the people involved in the exercise need to be complimented. Digital Help,” another remarked.